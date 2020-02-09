Estás leyendo: Defensa cesa a un militar que celebró un acto con afiliados de Vox

Defensa cesa a un militar que celebró un acto con afiliados de Vox

Martínez Benito asumió el cargo el pasado 8 de julio y el pasado viernes fue cesado del mismo.

MADRID, 04/02/2020.- La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles (i) durante el pleno celebrado este martes en el Congreso. EFE/Zipi
MADRID, 04/02/2020.- La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles (i) durante el pleno celebrado este martes en el Congreso. EFE/Zipi

El Ministerio de Defensa ha cesado al teniente coronel Gustavo Adolfo Martínez Benito como responsable de la Hípica Deportivo-Militar de Logroño después de pocos más de siete meses en el cargo. 

Las circunstancias no han sido aclaradas, pero este militar fue noticia por albergar una comida en el recinto con afiliados y simpatizantes de Vox, a la que fue invitado Javier Ortega Smith, secretario general de la formación, según informó el diario digital La Rioja

Martínez Benito asumió el cargo el pasado 8 de julio y el pasado viernes fue cesado del mismo. 

