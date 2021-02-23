Estás leyendo: Los delitos bajaron casi un 20% en el año de la pandemia

Público
Público

Balance de Criminalidad Los delitos bajaron casi un 20% en el año de la pandemia

Durante el pasado año se registraron 1.773.366 infracciones penales frente a las 2.199.475 de 2019.

Un agente de la Guardia Civil traslada al Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Ontinyent, en Valencia, a uno de los detenidos por su supuesta participación en una violación grupal a una menor de 14 años en la localidad valenciana de l'Olleria que se produj
Un agente de la Guardia Civil traslada a un sospechoso de violación a un Juzgado. — EFE / NATXO FRANCÉS / ARCHIVO

madrid

Actualizado:

Los delitos descendieron el pasado año un 19,4% respecto a 2019 debido fundamentalmente a la crisis sanitaria del coronavirus, una reducción que afectó a la práctica totalidad de los tipos penales, salvo los intentos de homicidio y asesinato y el tráfico de drogas, con aumentos del 8,7% y 2,2%, respectivamente.

Según el Balance de Criminalidad hecho público este martes por el Ministerio del Interior, durante el pasado año se registraron 1.773.366 infracciones penales frente a las 2.199.475 de 2019.

Los mayores descensos se produjeron en los hurtos, con casi una reducción del 40%, los robos con violencia o intimidación (-31%) y los robos en domicilios (-28,3%), en un año en el que se contabilizaron 299 homicidios y asesinatos consumados frente a los 331 de 2019, lo que supone una reducción del 9,7%. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público