madridActualizado:
Los delitos descendieron el pasado año un 19,4% respecto a 2019 debido fundamentalmente a la crisis sanitaria del coronavirus, una reducción que afectó a la práctica totalidad de los tipos penales, salvo los intentos de homicidio y asesinato y el tráfico de drogas, con aumentos del 8,7% y 2,2%, respectivamente.
Según el Balance de Criminalidad hecho público este martes por el Ministerio del Interior, durante el pasado año se registraron 1.773.366 infracciones penales frente a las 2.199.475 de 2019.
Los mayores descensos se produjeron en los hurtos, con casi una reducción del 40%, los robos con violencia o intimidación (-31%) y los robos en domicilios (-28,3%), en un año en el que se contabilizaron 299 homicidios y asesinatos consumados frente a los 331 de 2019, lo que supone una reducción del 9,7%.
