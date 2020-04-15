madrid
La Policía Nacional perseguirá los delitos de odio en forma de mensajes contra los profesionales expuestos al coronavirus, como sanitarios o empleados de supermercados, a los que algunos de sus vecinos piden que no regresasen a sus casas al terminar la jornada de trabajo, como ha ocurrido con una mujer en Cartagena.
Así lo ha asegurado este martes en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del comité científico-técnico de seguimiento de la pandemia de la covid-19 la subdirectora general de Recursos Humanos y Formación de la Policía Nacional, la comisaria principal María del Pilar Allúe.
Allúe ha recordado que las comisarías siguen abiertas a pesar del estado de alarma decretado por la pandemia, por lo que, ha subrayado, la Policía continuará con las labores de persecución de este tipo de delito.
Una reacción que se produce después de que en las redes sociales hayan aparecido mensajes de comunidades que reclaman a vecinos con trabajos que requieren la exposición al virus que soliciten refugio en otros lugares mientras siga la pandemia. Incluso actos de vandalismo, como la pintada a un coche de una doctora de Barcelona llamándola "rata contagiosa".
Allué ha asegurado que son conductas "denunciables, perseguibles y altamente reprobables por cualquier persona de bien".
