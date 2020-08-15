Desalojados más de 400 jóvenes en la localidad navarra de Tafalla que estaban de fiesta en la calle

PAMPLONA
La Policía Local de Tafalla junto con la Policía Foral ha desalojado esta pasada noche a más de 400 jóvenes que se congregaban en las calle. La localidad tendría que haber comenzado el viernes la celebración de sus fiestas patronales, suspendidas debido a la pandemia de la covid-19.
El operativo se llevó a cabo a las 0.30 horas de esta madrugada y se realizó "sin ningún incidente", según ha informado a través de su perfil de Twitter la Policía Local de Tafalla.
El Ayuntamiento de Tafalla ha decidido este año no organizar, participar ni autorizar la celebración de ningún acto ni espectáculo con motivo de las fiestas patronales.
Asimismo, entre las medidas adoptadas para las 'no fiestas', ha suspendido la actividad en los locales de ocio de jóvenes, conocidos como 'garitos'. Tampoco están autorizadas las celebraciones, concentraciones sociales, botellones, almuerzos, reuniones gastronómicas, fiestas privadas o similares en espacios públicos.
Por su parte, establecimientos como bares, restaurantes y discotecas deben cerrar a las 00.00 horas, sin incluir en este horario de cierre el período de desalojo. No pueden servir en el espacio público, salvo en las terrazas autorizadas, y cumpliendo las condiciones indicadas en la autorización.
No se autorizan barras exteriores, ni emitir música en la calle, y es obligatorio el uso de mascarilla salvo cuando se esté consumiendo. Las sociedades gastronómicas y peñas deben permanecer sin uso entre las 00.00 y las 6.00 horas.
El Consistorio de la localidad ha hecho un llamamiento a la ciudadanía de Tafalla a "reducir las celebraciones, fiestas, reuniones o encuentros sociales privados en espacios cerrados, adoptándose en su caso las medidas de seguridad dictadas por las autoridades sanitarias".
Ha recomendado, asimismo, el uso de la mascarilla, a pesar de que se pueda garantizar la distancia de seguridad de 1,5 metros, en las reuniones de personas procedentes de diferentes grupos familiares y especialmente si se encuentran personas pertenecientes a grupos de riesgo o con patologías previas.
