Entre ellos hay 1.059 menores extranjeros tutelados que se fugaron de los centros de forma voluntaria y, en ocasiones, reincidente.

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, durante la presentación del informe de personas desaparecidas. / EFE
madrid

Actualizado:

efe

Las fuerzas de seguridad buscan a 5.529 personas, de las que la mitad son menores. De ellos, destacan los 1.059 casos de desapariciones de menores extranjeros tutelados que se fugan de los centros de forma voluntaria y, en muchas ocasiones, de forma reincidente.

Son algunas de las conclusiones del cuarto informe de las personas desaparecidas sin causa aparente en España en 2019 que el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha ofrecido a los medios de comunicación después de dar a conocer la situación a representantes de asociaciones como SOS Desaparecidas, Inter SOS, QSD Global y Fundación Anar.

A todas ellas ha reunido el ministro una semana antes de la conmemoración, el día 9, del Día Nacional de las Personas Desaparecidas sin causa aparente (vídeo) que fijó el Congreso de los Diputados hace diez años.

Desde la creación en 2010 de la base de datos de desaparecidos hay registradas a 31 de diciembre pasado un total de 202.529 denuncias por desapariciones, de las que casi un 67% fueron por menores.

De total de denuncias, continúan activas 5.529, es decir, las fuerzas de seguridad tienen abiertas ese número de investigaciones por desapariciones y, de ellas, poco más de un 51% (2.839 casos) son de personas que en el momento de la denuncia eran menores.

El informe, presentado por los responsables del Centro Nacional de Desaparecidos, concluye que en este grupo destacan las desapariciones voluntarias protagonizadas por menores extranjeros o nacionales fugados de centros tutelados.

