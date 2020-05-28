Estás leyendo: El 70% de la población estará en la fase 2 a partir del próximo lunes

Público
Público

Desescalada El 70% de la población estará en la fase 2 a partir del próximo lunes

Así queda el mapa de la situación actual de España
Así queda el mapa de la situación actual de España

madrid

Actualizado:

público / agencias 

El 70% de la población estará ya en la fase 2 del plan de desescalada a partir del próximo lunes, aproximadamente unos 32 millones de españoles, mientras que otros 15 seguirán en fase 1 y unos 45.000 en fase 3.

Así lo ha anunciado el director del centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias, Fernando Simón, en una rueda de prensa conjunta con el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa.

En concreto, Sanidad ha aprobado el paso a fase 2 de la comarca del Bierzo (Castilla y León) Albacete, Ciudad Real, Toledo, toda la Comunitat Valenciana, Málaga, Granada y las zonas sanitarias de Girona, Catalunya Central, Alt Penedès y El Garraf.

A la fase 3, pasan Formentera, La Graciosa, Gomera y el Hierro. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público