Estás leyendo: Madrid pide la vuelta a las aulas de 2º de Bachillerato el 1 de junio

Público
Público

Vuelta a clase Madrid pide la vuelta a las aulas de 2º de Bachillerato el 1 de junio

El Gobierno regional alega que de este modo los alumnos podrán realizar un repaso del curso de cara a la Evaluación de Bachillerato para el Acceso a la Universidad. Retrasa, sin embargo, la vuelta a las aulas de Educación Especial

Examen de EBAU. / EUROPA PRESS - Óscar Cañas
Los alumnos de 2º de Bachillerato tendrán que enfrentarse a los exámenes de la EBAU habiendo perdido los últimos meses de repaso. / EUROPA PRESS - Óscar Cañas

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El consejero de Educación y Juventud del Gobierno madrileño, Enrique Ossorio, ha explicado por vía telemática la posición que adoptan: adelantar cuanto antes la vuelta a clase de los más mayores (2º de Bachillerato) pero descartar las clases presenciales este curso escolar para la Primera Eatapa de Educación Infantil (0-3 años) y para Educación Especial. El Ejeuctivo Autonómico apunta a "una posible vuelta cuando la región pase a fase 3", según informan a Europa Press. 

Su defensa de la vuelta a las aulas de los alumnos de 2º de Bachillerato se basa en la realización de los exámenes de acceso a la universidad, la EBAU (Evaluación de Bachillerato para el Acceso a la Universidad). Según el Gobierno regional, "de esta manera, con las medidas de seguridad sanitarias establecidas, estos alumnos podrían realizar un repaso del curso antes de los exámenes finales ordinarios".

La decisión se ha consultado con diferentes sectores de la educación: primero con las patronales de la enseñanza privada y concertada, después con la asociación de directores de los centros educativos madrileños y los sindicatos de Educación, y por último con las asociaciones de familias.

Fijan fechas para secundaria: 10 de junio

Educación Secundaria empezará los exámenes el próximo 10 de junio, razón por la que la Consejería de Educación y Juventud apunta que "no tendría provecho educativo iniciar clases presenciales de 2º de Bachilleraro el 8 de junio".

La presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, pide al gobierno una "flexibilización" que permita a los alumnos pre-universitarios poder reiniciar las clases presenciales "de manera voluntaria".

Ossorio aseguraba que "sería una gran oportunidad" para aquellos alumnos que no han tenido acceso a medios tecnológicos o que tengan necesidades especiales de aprendizaje. Ha señalado la "importancia de este refuerzo en una etapa en la que muchos de nuestros estudiantes se están jugando su futuro".

Si la respuesta es negativa

En caso de que Sanidad no accediese a la petición de la Comunidad de Madrid, los cursos de final de etapa, como 2º de Bachillerato, no volverían a las clases presenciales este curso. De todas formas, el refuerzo pedagógico se plantearía para más tarde, concretamente para cuando la región llegue a fase 2, alrededor del 8 de junio. Sin embargo, esta se centraría sobre todo en Primaria, puesto que los exámenes de Secundaria y Bachillerato ya se estarían desarrollando.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público