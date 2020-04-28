madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez ha anunciado esta tarde que las clases presenciales en los centros escolares no se retomarán hasta el próximo septiembre, con lo que los alumnos volverán a escuelas e institutos y demás instituciones con el comienzo del curso 2020-21, según ha anunciado el mandatario en una rueda de prensa en la que ha desgranado las distintas fases de para la vuelta a lo que se ha denominado como "nueva normalidad".
Aún así, Sánchez ha explicado que existen "algunas excepciones" por las que los alumnos podrán acceder antes a los centros educativos. En concreto son tres: permitir a los alumnos la realización de actividades de refuerzo, que los menores de seis años cuyos padres trabajen de forma presencial tengan un sitio donde pasar el tiempo en el que sus progenitores están fuera de casa y para la realización de la EvAU.
El hecho de que las puertas de los colegios estén abiertas para los menores de seis por motivos laborales de sus padres responde a que los abuelos, habituales cuidadores de los niños y niñas en estos casos, son el grupo de edad más afectado y débil ante la covid-19.
Al respecto de este punto, Sánchez ha aseverado que su Ejecutivo planteará a las distintas comunidades el "reforzar" aquellas actividades que "que permitan la conciliación de la vida laboral con la familiar".
