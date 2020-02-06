MADRID
Numerosas esquelas han llenado las calles de Ponferrada este jueves, en ellas se alertaba: "R.I.P El Bierzo se muere... Agoniza lenta y dolorosamente mientras sus penosos políticos -locales, provinciales, autonómicos, nacionales- no hacen nada por evitarlo".
Esta iniciativa anónima pretende poner el foco en la despoblación y el descuido social en el que se encuentra la comarca de El Bierzo, situada en el extremo noroccidental de Castilla y León.
El mensaje de las esquelas denuncia que los políticos no se inmutan ante "los jóvenes que se van, los pueblos que se vacían, las aulas y las empresas que se cierran, los trenes que pasan de largo o que ya no pasan y las inversiones que nunca llegan".
Así, el texto pone de manifiesto la preocupación de los ciudadanos sobre la situación económica de la comarca. De hecho, estos carteles han aparecido varios días después de la manifestación convocada por los sindicatos CCOO y UGT para pedir una reindustrialización tras el cierre de las minas y las centrales térmicas el próximo 16 de febrero, según los medios locales.
Otro de los panfletos de la misma campaña rezaba: "El Bierzo se muere y nuestros políticos no hacen nada. Pero nosotros aún estamos vivos. ¿Vamos a dejar que nos entierren?".
