Destituido el responsable policial del plan contra el coronavirus

madridActualizado:
La Policía Nacional ha cesado al jefe del Servicio de Prevención de Riesgos Laborales y autor del plan de actuación del cuerpo contra el coronavirus, José Antonio Nieto, según han confirmado fuentes de Interior y sindicales. La destitución de Nieto se ha producido después de la publicación en los medios de un borrador de medidas de prevención en el cuerpo antes de que el texto definitivo fuera comunicado oficialmente.
Según fuentes policiales consultadas, el motivo del cese de este cargo, de libre designación, ha sido la pérdida de confianza por haber distribuido dicho documento, que se aprobó ayer, antes de haber sido autorizado por el director general de la Policía. Las funciones de Nieto las desempeñará ahora su superior jerárquico hasta que sea nombrado un sustituto, han indicado estas mismas fuentes.
El Sindicado Unificado de Policía (SUP) ha denunciado en un comunicado que la decisión se ha producido sin un motivo objetivo, a tres meses de la jubilación del "máximo especialista" en riesgos laborales del cuerpo y después de que trascendiera este documento "sin alerta alguna sobre su carácter de borrador" solo unas horas antes de ser difundido de forma oficial con la firma del director general del cuerpo.
En un comunicado, la Unión Federal de Policía Nacional ha rechazado la destitución de Nieto "por razones que nadie ha explicado hasta el momento" y ha valorado su trayectoria y su condición de "figura clave" en el desarrollo de programas y recomendaciones para evitar el contagio de policías por el COVID-19. A su juicio, se trata de un error y un "acto de grave de irresponsabilidad", por lo que pide su reposición en su puesto de trabajo y la asunción de responsabilidades de los responsables de esta decisión.
