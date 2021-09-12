Estás leyendo: Detenido por acuchillar a cinco personas, entre ellas un niño que está grave, tras pedirle el billete de bus en Italia

Público
Público

Suceso Detenido por acuchillar a cinco personas, entre ellas un niño que está grave, tras pedirle el billete de bus en Italia

El arrestado, que vivía en una instalación de la Cruz Roja, había manifestado una personalidad violenta y agresiva, según algunos testigos, y no se descarta que estuviera bajo los efectos de las drogas cuando sucedieron los hechos.

Detenido por acuchillar a 5 personas tras pedirle el billete de bus en Italia
Policías italianos controlando la ciudad de Roma.. Cecilia Fabiano / Europa Press/ LaPresse Via ZUM / DPA

roma

Actualizado:

Un individuo fue arrestado anoche en Rímini (norte de Italia) tras acuchillar a cinco personas, incluido un niño que se encuentra muy grave, a las que atacó cuando se le pidió que mostrase el billete del autobús de línea en el que viajaba, informan hoy medios locales.

El detenido es un somalí de 26 años, que viajaba sin billete y cuando dos inspectoras le pidieron que lo exhibiese, se abalanzó sobre ellas y las hirió, a una en el cuello y a otra en el hombro, mientras gritaba frases sin sentido.

Después, el conductor abrió la puerta del autobús y escapó hasta el paseo marítimo, donde amenazó a varios automovilistas e hirió a otras tres personas, incluido el niño, de 6 años, también en el cuello y que llegó en condiciones muy graves al Hospital de Enfermos de Rimini.

Finalmente fue arrestado, tras una larga huida, acusado de intento de asesinato, lesiones y robo, según las mismas fuentes. Tras las primeras investigaciones, no han aparecido elementos que vinculen al detenido, sin antecedentes, con ambientes terroristas o extremistas, y ahora se intenta conocer el móvil del atacante.

El arrestado, que vivía en una instalación de la Cruz Roja, había manifestado una personalidad violenta y agresiva, según algunos testigos, y no se descarta que estuviera bajo los efectos de las drogas cuando sucedieron los hechos. Llevaba en Italia unos meses y había solicitado el estatuto de refugiado.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público