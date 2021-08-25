Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre que se atrincheró armado en su casa de San Sebastián

Público

Detenido un hombre que se atrincheró armado en su casa de San Sebastián

La Ertzaintza ha logrado neutralizar al individuo, que según vecinos de la zona, el pasado lunes había protagonizado otro altercado disparando dos veces al aire.

Agentes del Grupo de Intervención de la Ertzaintza trabajan cerca del la vivienda de un hombre que se ha atrincherado con una escopeta este martes en el camino Okendotegi de San Sebastián. Javier Etxezarreta / EFE

Un hombre de unos 30 años ha sido detenido este martes tras permanecer más de cinco horas atrincherado con una escopeta en su domicilio de San Sebastián, han informado fuentes policiales y testigos presenciales.

El arrestado ha permanecido armado desde alrededor de las 18.00 horas en una vivienda del camino de Okendotegi de San Sebastián, una zona que ha sido acordonada por la Guardia Municipal y la Ertzaintza, que ha desplazado a un negociador al lugar.

Según han indicado testigos presenciales, este hombre, que reside en esa vivienda con sus padres, protagonizó en la noche del lunes otro altercado en el que llegó a efectuar dos disparos al aire.

Pasadas las 23.30 horas, los agentes de la Unidad de Intervención de la Ertzaintza han logrado neutralizar al individuo, que ha sido detenido y trasladado a dependencias policiales

