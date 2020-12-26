Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre por matar a su madre en Guadalajara

Detenido un hombre por matar a su madre en Guadalajara

Una llamada alertó a la Policía Nacional y a los bomberos, que tuvieorn que forzar la puerta de la vivienda para acceder al interior, hallando dentro tanto a la víctima como al presunto autor de los hechos.

Imagen de archivo de un agente y un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EFE.

Un hombre de 27 años de edad ha sido detenido este sábado por la Policía Nacional por matar a su madre en una vivienda situada en la calle Santa Teresa de Jesús de Guadalajara capital, han confirmado fuentes cercanas al caso.

Fuentes de la Policía Nacional han apuntado que se trataría de un presunto caso de violencia el que ha acabado con la vida de esta mujer de origen colombiano y de nacionalidad española de 52 años de edad.

De su parte, fuentes de las Subdelegación del Gobierno en Guadalajara solamente confirman la muerte de una mujer a manos de un hombre, que ha sido detenido como presunto autor de estos hechos ocurridos en esta céntrica calle de la capital alcarreña, que están siendo investigados por la Policía Nacional.

Una llamada ha alertado de lo ocurrido a la Policía Nacional y a los bomberos, que han tenido que forzar la puerta de la vivienda para acceder al interior porque estaba cerrada, hallando dentro tanto al a víctima como al presunto autor de los hechos.

