Violencia machista Detenido un hombre por matar a su mujer y a su hija en su casa de Esplugues

El hombre, de nacionalidad española y vecino de Esplugues, ha asesinado a su esposa y a su hija en el interior de su domicilio familiar.

Tras un 2019 fatídico para la mujer, con al menos 55 mujeres asesinadas a manos de su parejas o exparejas, un nuevo caso de violencia machista se ha producido esta madrugada en la localidad catalana de Esplugues de Llobregat, donde los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a un hombre de 27 años acusado de matar a su mujer, de 28, y a su hija, menor de edad, en su domicilio.

Según ha informado la policía catalana, el doble homicidio ha ocurrido hacia las 6:10 horas de esta mañana, cuando el hombre, de nacionalidad española y vecino de Esplugues, ha matado a su esposa y a su hija en el domicilio familiar.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra se han desplazado, junto a la Policía Local de Esplugues, a la vivienda, donde han detenido al supuesto autor del doble crimen.

A falta de confirmación oficial, estas serían las primeras muertes por violencia machista del recién estrenado 2020.

