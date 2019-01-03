Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Laredo Detenido un hombre por matar a su mujer a puñaladas en Laredo (Cantabria)

El hombre se ha entregado a la Guardia Civil, donde ha pasado a disposición judicial. La mujer de 26 años se convierte en la primera víctima mortal de violencia machista en 2019.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Foto de archivo de un vehículo de la Guardia Civil/ EFE

Foto de archivo de un vehículo de la Guardia Civil. EFE

Una mujer ha sido asesinada este jueves tras ser apuñalada por su novio en la localidad cántabra de Laredo, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Cantabria. Después, el asesino se ha entregado a la Guardia Civil, donde ha pasado a disposición judicial, según ha avanzado la Cadena Ser.

La mujer de 26 años no pudo ser reanimada por los servicios de emergencias que acudieron a su casa.

El servicios de emergencias 112 del Ejecutivo regional recibió a las 4.05 horas de esta madrugada el aviso de este presunto caso de violencia machista, el primero del año 2019 en España.

[Habrá ampliación]

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad