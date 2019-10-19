Público
Detenido un hombre en Valencia por matar a su hermana con un arma blanca

El suceso se ha producido pasadas las 16.30 horas en una vivienda situada en el número 29 de la Avenida Ausias March.

telefono maltrato 016

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Valencia a un hombre de 31 años acusado de matar a su hermana con un arma blanca, según fuentes del cuerpo.

El suceso se ha producido pasadas las 16.30 horas en una vivienda situada en el número 29 de la Avenida Ausias March.

El ahora detenido, según las mismas fuentes, ha llamado al 112 para informar de que había matado a su hermana y los agentes trasladados al lugar comprobaron que era cierto y que lo había hecho con una arma blanca, por lo que procedieron a su detención

