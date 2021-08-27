Estás leyendo: Detienen a un hombre acusado de quemar a su expareja con acetona en Vera (Almería)

Detienen a un hombre acusado de quemar a su expareja con acetona en Vera (Almería)

Al hombre se le inculpa por un presunto delito de lesiones y quebramiento de orden de alejamiento.

Archivo - Jefatura de la Policía Local de Vera.
Archivo - Jefatura de la Policía Local de Vera. Ayuntamiento de Vera

Un hombre de unos 50 años de edad ha sido detenido por un presunto delito de lesiones y otro de quebrantamiento de orden de alejamiento por supuestamente haber herido de gravedad a su expareja sentimental, de la que tenía una orden de alejamiento, tras quemarla con disolvente.

Fuentes de la investigación han confirmado a Europa Press que el arresto tuvo lugar durante la pasada madrugada, sobre las 3,00 horas de este jueves, en la zona de Vera Playa por parte de agentes de la Policía Local, que identificaron el vehículo.

El sospechoso tenía antecedentes por vulnerar las órdenes de alejamiento

El hombre se encontraba bajo una orden de búsqueda y detención por parte de la Guardia Civil desde la tarde de la jornada anterior, de modo que se había emitido una alerta con las características del sospechoso, datos de filiación y otros identificativos de su vehículo. En este sentido, fue una patrulla de la Policía Local de Vera la que localizó al sospechoso a bordo de su vehículo, por lo que tras insistir en su alto policial consiguieron identificarle y detenerle sin que este opusiera mayor resistencia.

El sospechoso, al que le constan antecedentes policiales por vulnerar órdenes de alejamiento con respecto a su expareja, ha quedado junto con las diligencias a disposición judicial toda vez que la víctima ha sido evacuada a un centro hospitalario de Granada ante la gravedad de las quemaduras sufridas.

