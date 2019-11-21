Público
Asesinato Carbanchel Detienen a un hombre tras asesinar a su abuela en el distrito madrileño de Carabanchel

El autor del delito apuñaló a la mujer de 69 años, que presentaba al menos una herida profunda por arma blanca en el cuello, en el interior de su domicilio. 

Vista de la fachada del domicilio donde la mujer de 69 años fue asesinada. EFE

El detenido, de 30 años y nieto de la víctima, degolló a su abuela de 69 años en el interior de su domicilio en el distrito de Carabanchel, según han indicado a Europa Press fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía.

En un primer momento se filió al arrestado como el hijo de la fallecida pero finalmente se ha comprobado que este varón, de origen búlgaro, es el nieto. Se le considera el autor material del apuñalamiento mortal.

Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 20 horas en el interior de un domicilio ubicado en el número 18 de la calle de Rascón, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.

Los sanitarios del Summa-112 que se personaron en la vivienda comprobando que la mujer presentaba al menos una herida por arma blanca profunda en el cuello y únicamente han podido confirmar el fallecimiento.

A su llegada al lugar, los agentes de Seguridad Ciudadana de la Policía Nacional encontraron en el interior de la casa a la mujer fallecida y a su nieto.

Los sanitarios del Summa prácticamente no han manipulado el cuerpo de la mujer para no interferir en la investigación, de la que se ha hecho cargo la Policía Nacional. Al lugar se trasladaron agentes del Grupo de Delitos Violentos de la Policía Científica y de Homicidios.

La psicóloga de guardia del Summa-112 atendió a la hija de la mujer en el interior de la vivienda debido a que presentaba una fuerte crisis de ansiedad.

