Detienen al joven que ha efectuado varios disparos en el campus universitario de Leioa, en Bizkaia

La Ertzaintza ha establecido un fuerte dispositivo de seguridad en la zona. No ha habido daños personales, aunque sí materiales.

Campus de la UPV/EHU en Leioa (Bizkaia).
Campus de la UPV/EHU en Leioa (Bizkaia). EHU / EP

Un joven ha efectuado varios disparos en el interior de la Facultad de Ciencias y Tecnología de la UPV/EHU en el Campuis de Leioa (Bizkaia), cuyos alumnos han sido desalojados. La Ertzaintza ha establecido un fuerte dispositivo de seguridad y ha detenido al hombre.

Testigos presenciales del suceso y fuentes de este cuerpo policial, han señalado que un joven -que podría ser un alumno- ha entrado en la facultad y ha efectuado al menos tres disparos con una escopeta que han impactado contra los cristales del edificio.

La facultad se encuentra rodeada por efectivos de la Ertzintza, mientras un helicóptero del cuerpo sobrevuela la zona y los alumnos y autobuses de transporte público tienen prohibido el acceso al interior del campus. 

La policía vasca ha confirmado que no se han producido heridos aunque sí daños materiales. En un comunicado, el Gobierno Vasco ha lanzado un mensaje de tranquilidad a las personas afectadas y sus familiares.

(Habrá ampliación)

