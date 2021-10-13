Detenida en València una menor por agredir a dos mujeres transgénero

madrid
Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido esta mañana en València a una menor de 16 años como presunta autora de un delito de robo con violencia agravado por motivos de odio y un delito leve de lesiones por insultar a dos mujeres trans, junto a otras personas, agredirlas y sustraerles algunas de sus pertenencias.
Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado día 2, sobre la una de la madrugada, en la plaza Honduras de Valencia, han informado hoy fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de la Comunitat Valenciana.
La detenida insultó a las dos mujeres y las intentó quemar con un cigarro
Según las primeras investigaciones, dos mujeres se habrían acercado a un grupo de personas para pedirles vasos para beber, momento en que la ahora detenida les habría respondido que se marcharan, al tiempo que intentaba quemarlas con un cigarro y les profería insultos transfóbicos.
Acto seguido, la menor, junto a otras personas con las que se encontraba, agredió a las dos mujeres, que fueron arrastradas por el suelo y a las que les provocaron diversas contusiones en brazos y piernas. Además, al parecer, también les sustrajeron un teléfono móvil y un bolso con documentación personal.
Tras varias gestiones, los agentes han detenido esta mañana a la chica de 16 años como presunta autora de un delito de robo con violencia agravado por motivos de odio y un delito leve de lesiones. Los hechos han sido comunicados a la Fiscalía de Menores, que ha decretado que la menor sea entregada a sus tutores legales, una vez oída en declaración.
