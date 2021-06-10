La Policía Nacional ha detenido en un hotel de Madrid al cantaor flamenco Diego El Cigala por un presunto delito de violencia de género, ocurrido en Jerez de la Frontera, según informan a Efe fuentes de la investigación. Fue denunciado por su pareja por malos tratos continuados, físicos y psicológicos a lo largo de dos años. Pasará la mañana de este jueves a disposición judicial.

El arresto se produjo a las 22.00 horas de este miércoles en el Hotel Catalonia Atocha, ubicado en el número 81 de la calle Atocha de la capital. Tras ser detenido, el cantaor ha pasado la noche en la Comisaría de Centro. Se le imputan presuntos malos tratos ocurridos en Jerez de la Frontera.

Está previsto que durante la mañana de este jueves pase a disposición judicial ante el Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer que está ejerciendo la función de guardia pero no se descarta que se inhiba ya que el caso se está investigando en Jerez, han informado a Efe fuentes jurídicas.



No es la primera vez que Diego El Cigala es detenido por la Policía y en 2014 fue condenado por el Juzgado de Instrucción número 12 de Madrid por amenazar a una azafata a pagar durante 20 días una multa a razón de seis euros diarios, con 245 euros por los días que estuvo incapacitada para trabajar, además de 1.200 euros por las secuelas sufridas y 2.520 euros por los gastos médicos.

Según los hechos probados, Diego Ramón Jiménez Salazar, Diego El Cigala, embarcó el 29 de marzo de 2003 en el aeropuerto de Barajas en un vuelo de Air Europa con destino a Tenerife y, tras situarse en su asiento, se dirigió a la azafata, a la que entregó una bolsa con un traje para que lo guardara.

La azafata le contestó que en dicho avión no había armarios y le indicó que podía colocar el traje en el compartimento situado encima de su asiento. "En un tono tremendamente exaltado y agresivo", comenzó a proferir insultos y amenazas contra la azafata como "eres una guarra, tu cara no me gusta nada, te voy a sacar del avión con las piernas por delante, te vas a acordar de mí, me cago en ti y en los de tu raza".