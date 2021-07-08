Detienen en San Sebastián al presunto asesino de una mujer en Navarra

pamplonaActualizado:
La Ertzaintza ha detenido este jueves en San Sebastián al presunto autor del asesinato de una mujer de 43 años en la localidad navarra de Murchante. El Departamento vasco de Seguridad ha informado del arresto de este hombre, al que ha buscado durante todo el día en la capital donostiarra, después de constatar que había pasado la noche en una pensión de la ciudad.
El hombre estaba siendo buscado desde este miércoles como autor de la muerte a puñaladas de su cuñada, una vecina de Murchante natural de Vitoria.
Agentes de la Ertzaintza habían localizado en Gipuzkoa el coche del presunto autor del crimen. Según han confirmado a Efe fuentes de la investigación, el vehículo ha sido encontrado en la localidad de Legazpi, a cinco kilómetros de Zumarraga, donde el sospechoso tiene familia y el entorno en el que la Policía sitúa a sus amistades.
El hombre tiene numerosos antecedentes y al respecto el vicepresidente del Gobierno de Navarra, Javier Remírez, ha indicado a Efe que "las fuerzas de seguridad trabajan para que estas cosas no sucedan, para intentar evitarlas, pero ahí está el Estado de derecho que hay que cumplir".
(Habrá ampliación)
