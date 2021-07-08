Estás leyendo: A prisión el hombre que intentó matar a su pareja y lo impidió la hija menor

El hombre queda investigado en una causa abierta por un delito de homicidio en grado de tentativa, a falta de ulterior calificación, han informado fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat. 

Agencia EFE

La juez de Instrucción número 4 de Elda (Alicante), con competencias en asuntos relacionados con la Violencia sobre la Mujer, ha acordado la prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para el hombre detenido el pasado lunes por, presuntamente, intentar matar a su pareja, acción que fue impedida por una hija de la agredida, menor de edad.

El hombre queda investigado en una causa abierta por un delito de homicidio en grado de tentativa, a falta de ulterior calificación, han informado fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat (TSJCV).

Según informaron en su momento fuentes policiales, el suceso ocurrió la madrugada del pasado lunes en un domicilio de Elda donde el hombre, de 61 años, presuntamente golpeó en la cabeza con un objeto metálico a su pareja, una mujer de 45 años y originaria de Brasil, y trató de estrangularla. Una hija de la agredida, de 12 años, lo impidió tras supuestamente acuchillarlo por la espalda con la intención de defender a su madre, según fuentes próximas al caso. 

