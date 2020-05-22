Estás leyendo: Denuncian la devolución en caliente de un menor migrante encaramado a la valla de Ceuta

DEVOLUCIONES EN CALIENTE Denuncian la devolución en caliente de un menor migrante encaramado a la valla de Ceuta

La asociación Elin, dedicada a la atención de los migrantes, recuerda que estas actuaciones violan varios artículos de la Convención sobre los Derechos del Niño y solicita al Gobierno español el cese de esta práctica en las fronteras de Ceuta y Melilla.

Imagen de archivo de la valla de Ceuta. EP
Imagen de archivo de la valla de Ceuta. EP

madrid

Actualizado:

público

La asociación Elin, dedicada a la atención de los migrantes, ha denunciado este jueves la "devolución en caliente" de un menor subsahariano en el perímetro fronterizo de Ceuta tras lograr acercarse a la valla. Poco más tarde, ya en territorio español, fue devuelto al país vecino, según informan medios locales.

Elin sostiene que la frontera es un "espacio de no derecho para las personas migrantes y refugiadas". Además, recuerda que estas actuaciones violan varios artículos de la Convención sobre los Derechos del Niño y que en 2014 el fue el mismo comité el que condenó a España por la devolución en caliente de un menor en Melilla.

"Es injustificable, según el derecho internacional humanitario, que España expulse a seres humanos a Marruecos, país que vulnera sistemáticamente sus derechos, sin saber si serán perseguidos por motivos de orientación sexual, identidad de género, motivos políticos, o cualquier otra circunstancia recogida en el Estatuto de los Refugiados", sostiene la organización 

La pandemia del coronavirus vuelve a poner sobre la  mesa que esta población es la que más sufre los efectos inhumanos de las políticas de control de fronteras. Por ello, la asociación ha resaltado la gravedad de esta medida, que supone un gran riesgo para los menores en el contexto de la crisis sanitaria que azota a todo el mundo.

Asimismo, solicita al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que si bien criticaba estas prácticas con el gobierno anterior, ordene ahora el cese de las devoluciones en caliente en las fronteras de Ceuta y Melilla.

