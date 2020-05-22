madridActualizado:
La asociación Elin, dedicada a la atención de los migrantes, ha denunciado este jueves la "devolución en caliente" de un menor subsahariano en el perímetro fronterizo de Ceuta tras lograr acercarse a la valla. Poco más tarde, ya en territorio español, fue devuelto al país vecino, según informan medios locales.
Elin sostiene que la frontera es un "espacio de no derecho para las personas migrantes y refugiadas". Además, recuerda que estas actuaciones violan varios artículos de la Convención sobre los Derechos del Niño y que en 2014 el fue el mismo comité el que condenó a España por la devolución en caliente de un menor en Melilla.
"Es injustificable, según el derecho internacional humanitario, que España expulse a seres humanos a Marruecos, país que vulnera sistemáticamente sus derechos, sin saber si serán perseguidos por motivos de orientación sexual, identidad de género, motivos políticos, o cualquier otra circunstancia recogida en el Estatuto de los Refugiados", sostiene la organización
La pandemia del coronavirus vuelve a poner sobre la mesa que esta población es la que más sufre los efectos inhumanos de las políticas de control de fronteras. Por ello, la asociación ha resaltado la gravedad de esta medida, que supone un gran riesgo para los menores en el contexto de la crisis sanitaria que azota a todo el mundo.
Asimismo, solicita al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que si bien criticaba estas prácticas con el gobierno anterior, ordene ahora el cese de las devoluciones en caliente en las fronteras de Ceuta y Melilla.
