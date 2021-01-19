Estás leyendo: Donostia se queda sin tamborrada 50 años después de la prohibición franquista

Donostia se queda sin tamborrada 50 años después de la prohibición franquista

La pandemia obliga a cancelar los actos por el Día de San Sebastián, algo que no ocurría desde 1971. Entonces, el régimen prohibió la fiesta al calor de la declaración de estado de excepción.

Imagen de archivo de la tamborrada donostiarra. EFE

Un extraño silencio reinará este 19 de enero a la medianoche en Donostia. Un silencio que no se sentía desde 1971, bajo la dictadura franquista. La capital guipuzcoana se quedará esta noche sin su clásica tamborrada, una de las principales festividades tradicionales del calendario donostiarra. La pandemia ha llevado al ayuntamiento a suspender el evento, algo que no ocurría desde hace 50 años.

La evolución de los contagios y las medidas adoptadas para hacer frente a la pandemia han provocado que se repita esa imagen de una Donostia sin tamborrada. El Día de San Sebastián, que se conmemora cada 20 de enero y que empieza a vivirse a última hora de la noche del 19, estará marcado este año por el coronavirus, algo que ya vivió la ciudad en agosto pasado con la suspensión de la Semana Grande.

La última suspensión de la tamborrada se registró por motivos muy diferentes: según recuerda El Diario Vasco, ocurrió en 1971. Ese año, la dictadura franquista dejó a Donostia sin fiesta en el marco del estado de excepción que había declarado el régimen.

Medio siglo después, la capital guipuzcoana vuelve a sentir la ausencia de la fiesta en las calles. En ese contexto, el ayuntamiento donostiarra ha puesto en marcha un reparto de banderas de la ciudad para ser colocadas en los balcones. Es el símbolo de una tamborrada marcada por el coronavirus.

