Eclipse solar total: el mayor evento astronómico del año en imágenes

Este lunes ha tenido lugar uno de los fenómenos celestes más esperados, la NASA retransmitió en directo el espectáculo desde su página web y  lanzó tres cohetes para estudiar cómo se ve afectada la atmósfera superior de la Tierra.

tenerife

Actualizado:
  • Eclipse solar México

    miguel sierra (EFE)

    1 de 8

    El sueño del eclipse comienza en México

    El eclipse total de Norteamérica comenzó este lunes a apreciarse en la ciudad mexicana de Mazatlán, la primera urbe del continente en atestiguar el fenómeno y también en la que tuvo mayor duración, 4 minutos con 20 segundos.

  • Fases eclipse

    FRANCISCO GUASCO (EFE)

    2 de 8

    Instantes efímeros que miran al cielo

    El eclipse dejó momentos mágicos como el de la imagen en la que podemos observar sus diferentes fases. La Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México considera el norte del país el lugar donde más se pudo apreciar y disfrutar de este fenómeno.

  • Eclipse solar

    Alberto valdés (EFE)

    3 de 8

    Un Sol que mengua por segundos

    En España, las islas más occidentales de Canarias han sido uno de los pocos puntos en los que se ha podido disfrutar del fenómeno de forma parcial.

  • Eclipse parcial mexico

    Sáshenka Gutiérrez (EFE)

    4 de 8

    Un público absorto en las maravillas celestes

    Ciudadanos de todo el mundo, en esta imagen mexicanos, salieron a la calle con cajas de cartón como proyectores y material hecho a mano para disfrutar de las vistas que dejó el eclipse.

  • Espectadores del eclipse

    Gustavo graf (REUTERS)

    5 de 8

    Testigos vestidos para la ocasión

    Un espectador mexicano sale a disfrutar del fenómeno usando vestimenta azteca y gafas especiales para observar el eclipse solar total en su país llevando con él su cultura.

  • Eclipse solar Niagara Falls

    Sarah yenesel(EFE) 

    6 de 8

    Enclaves únicos cegados por la belleza del cielo

    En Niagara Falls las nubes fueron las protagonistas, oscureciendo la vista del eclipse que no pudo observarse en su totalidad. Aún así el espectáculo no dejó indiferente a nadie con imágenes tan sorprendentes como la que se puede observar.

  • Eclipse en Nueva York

    Nora Quintanilla(EFE)

    7 de 8

    Máxima expectación en la metrópoli

    También se reunieron en el Museo Intrepid, en Nueva York, ciudadanos que no querían perderse el evento astronómico, fijando todas las miradas y las conversaciones en el cielo durante unas horas.

  • Eclipse parcial

    Keegan Barber (REUTERS)

    8 de 8

    Un fenómeno que parece sacado de la ciencia ficción

    No solo en Nueva York disfrutaron del eclipse si no que en otras localidades como Texas también pudieron observar y disfrutar este fenómeno que deja instantáneas que resultan sorprendentes y son propias de películas.

