Un tiroteo ocurrido este jueves por la noche en un almacén postal en Indianápolis (Estados Unidos) se ha saldado con múltiples víctimas, según informaron las autoridades. El suceso ocurrió poco después de las 23:00 hora local (03:00 del viernes GMT) en un almacén de la empresa FedEx cercano al aeropuerto de Indianápolis en el que trabajan 4.500 personas.
En una breve comparecencia ante los medios, una portavoz de la Policía de Indianápolis, Genae Cook, anunció que la persona responsable del ataque se ha suicidado. "Tenemos a múltiples personas con heridas de arma de fuego", dijo Cook, que también informó de que varias han sido trasladadas a hospitales. Un testigo explicó a la cadena afiliada local Fox 59 que un familiar suyo estaba dentro de su vehículo cuando el atacante abrió fuego.
Cook ha precisado que los agentes están en el lugar de los hechos, trabajando y recopilando información en una "situación de víctimas en masa". Las autoridades han indicado que por el momento no pueden aportar más detalles sobre la situación, según recoge CNN. Por su parte, un portavoz de la Policía estatal de Indiana, John Perrine, ha informado a través de su perfil de Twitter de distintos cortes en carreteras cercanas al lugar debido al operativo policial.
En las últimas semanas ha habido un repunte de tiroteos en Estados Unidos, siendo el ocurrido el 22 de marzo en un supermercado de Colorado, con 10 muertos, el que más víctimas mortales ocasionó. Una semana antes, el 16 de marzo, un hombre mató a ocho personas en diversos ataques a locales asiáticos de masajes.
