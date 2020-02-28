Estás leyendo: Continúan las labores de búsqueda de los restos del avión siniestrado

Ejército del Aire Continúan las labores de búsqueda de los restos del avión siniestrado

Varios medios del Ejército del Aire continúan en la zona en la que, por causas que aún se desconocen, cayó el avión y donde han aparecido algunos restos del aparato.

27/02/2020.- Varios miembros de la Cruz Roja participan este jueves en la Playa de la Manga. EFE/Marcial Guillén
murcia

Actualizado:

 EFE

El Ejército del Aire continúa esta mañana con las labores de búsqueda de los restos del avión siniestrado en aguas del mar Mediterráneo, a escasos mil metros del kilómetro 6,5 de La Manga (Murcia), y del piloto fallecido en el accidente, Eduardo Garvalena Crespo, miembro de la patrulla acrobática Águila, según fuentes militares.

Un helicóptero sobrevoló la zona hasta las diez de la noche y poco antes la falta de visibilidad hizo que los medios acuáticos abandonaran la búsqueda del aparato. Durante toda la noche, agentes de la Policía Local de San Javier y de la Guardia Civil han vigilado la playa, y a primera hora de esta mañana se han retomado las tareas de búsqueda.

Varios medios del Ejército del Aire continúan en la zona en la que, por causas que aún se desconocen, cayó el avión y donde han aparecido algunos restos del aparato.

En el operativo de emergencias en el entorno de la isla Grosa hay efectivos del Servicio Aéreo de Rescate (SAR) del Ejército del Aire y unidades del Grupo de Actividades Subacuáticas (GEAS), así como la patrullera Infanta Elena de la Armada que se incorporó a última hora de este jueves.

En la playa se encuentran efectivos en el marco del dispositivo de búsqueda del que no han trascendido detalles y del que Protección Civil no ha dado información pues la dirección del operativo corre a cargo del Ejército del Aire. 

