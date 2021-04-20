madrid
La Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA) encontró este martes un "posible vínculo" entre el desarrollo de coágulos sanguíneos muy raros y la vacuna del covid-19 desarrollada por la farmacéutica Janssen, pero confirmó que el balance beneficio-riesgo de este preparado sigue siendo "positivo".
Tras dos semanas de investigaciones de seis casos de trombembolismos muy raros detectados en pacientes vacunados con Janssen en Estados Unidos, la EMA decidió añadir al prospecto de la vacuna una advertencia del posible riesgo, muy pequeño, de desarrollar coagulación sanguínea, pero sigue recomendando su uso en la Unión Europea (UE).
