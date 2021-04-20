Estás leyendo: La EMA sigue recomendando la vacuna de Janssen pese a encontrar un "posible vínculo" con los coágulos sanguíneos

La EMA sigue recomendando la vacuna de Janssen pese a encontrar un "posible vínculo" con los coágulos sanguíneos

La agencia confirmó que el balance beneficio-riesgo de este preparado sigue siendo "positivo" tras dos semanas de investigaciones de seis casos de trombembolismos muy raros detectados en pacientes vacunados en EEUU.

madrid

La Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA) encontró este martes un "posible vínculo" entre el desarrollo de coágulos sanguíneos muy raros y la vacuna del covid-19 desarrollada por la farmacéutica Janssen, pero confirmó que el balance beneficio-riesgo de este preparado sigue siendo "positivo".

Tras dos semanas de investigaciones de seis casos de trombembolismos muy raros detectados en pacientes vacunados con Janssen en Estados Unidos, la EMA decidió añadir al prospecto de la vacuna una advertencia del posible riesgo, muy pequeño, de desarrollar coagulación sanguínea, pero sigue recomendando su uso en la Unión Europea (UE).

