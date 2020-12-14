Estás leyendo: Encuentran a una cuarta víctima mortal del incendio en la nave de Badalona

Público
Público

Incendio Badalona Encuentran a una cuarta víctima mortal del incendio en la nave de Badalona

El fuego ha dejado un balance provisional de cuatro fallecidos. 

Bomberos de la Generalitat de Catalunya y trabajadores de la empresa de derribos inspeccionan este sábado en Badalona el inicio de la demolición de la nave donde murieron tres inmigrantes "sin techo" en un incendio. La nave, una antigua fábrica en desuso
Bomberos de la Generalitat de Catalunya y trabajadores de la empresa de derribos inspeccionan el inicio de la demolición. Quique García / EFE

barcelona

europa press

Los equipos de emergencias han encontrado el cuerpo de la cuarta víctima mortal del incendio en una nave industrial de Badalona (Barcelona), según ha explicado el conseller de Interior de la Generalitat, Miquel Sàmper, en rueda de prensa.

El incendio, que se declaró el pasado miércoles sobre las 21 horas en una nave en el barrio del Gorg, ha dejado un balance provisional de cuatro muertos, y el sábado comenzó la demolición del inmueble tras hallarse tres víctimas mortales en el interior.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público