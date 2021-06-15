Estás leyendo: Encuesta: ¿Consideras justa la implantación del 'permiso menstrual'?

Encuesta: ¿Consideras justa la implantación del 'permiso menstrual'?

El Ayuntamiento de Girona aprueba el permiso menstrual para sus trabajadoras. ¿Qué te parece la medida?

La regla todavía es un tabú. ¿Por qué un código secreto para pedir tampones?
El Ayuntamiento de Girona aprueba el permiso menstrual para sus trabajadoras.

Madrid

El Ayuntamiento de Girona aprueba el permiso menstrual para sus trabajadoras. La medida pondrá a su disposición ocho horas al mes que podrán coger en fracciones mínimas de una hora y que se deberán recuperar en un plazo máximo de tres meses.

