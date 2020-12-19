parís
El agente de modelos francés Jean-Luc Brunel ha sido imputado por violación de menores de más de 15 años y acoso sexual en una la investigación abierta en Francia por el "caso Epstein", informó este sábado la Fiscalía de París.
Brunel, de 74 años de edad, fue detenido este pasado miércoles en el aeropuerto Charles de Gaulle cuando se disponía a tomar un vuelo a Senegal y fue presentado el viernes ante el juez instructor del caso. Según informa la Fiscalía parisina en un comunicado, el acusado está detenido provisionalmente.
Brunel fue detenido este pasado miércoles cuando se disponía a tomar un vuelo a Senegal
El antiguo agente de modelos recibió, además, el estatuto de testigo asistido, una figura legal en la que no se imputa ningún delito pero que puede dar lugar a una imputación si se descubren nuevos indicios, por el cargo de trata de seres humanos, con el agravante de tratarse de menores con fines de explotación sexual.
Brunel es sospechoso de violaciones, agresiones y acoso sexual sobre diferentes víctimas, menores o mayores de edad, y también de haberse encargado del transporte y del alojamiento de esas jóvenes llevadas a los encuentros de Jeffrey Epstein.
Sospechoso de violaciones, agresiones y acoso sexual
La Fiscalía francesa abrió su investigación en agosto de 2019 para determinar posibles ramificaciones en el país del llamado "caso Epstein". El multimillonario estadounidense falleció ese mismo mes cuando estaba en prisión a la espera de su juicio por varios delitos sexuales.
Brunel es el fundador de varias agencias de modelos, como Karin Models o MC2 Model, y los interrogatorios de varias mujeres en Francia le habían colocado como uno de los responsables de buscar mujeres para esas fiestas, aunque su nombre también fue citado por otros testimonios en Estados Unidos.
