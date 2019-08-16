Público
Sucesos La autopsia confirma el suicidio por ahorcamiento de Jeffrey Epstein

La información, recogida por The New York Times, sigue a las primeras conclusiones de la autopsia que trascendieron y que indicaban que el financiero, de 66 años, tenía múltiples fracturas de hueso en el cuello.

Jeffrey Epstein en una imagen de archivo. / REUTERS

El millonario Jeffrey Epstein, hallado muerto el sábado pasado en la prisión de Nueva York donde esperaba un juicio por tráfico sexual de menores, se suicidó ahorcándose, según confirma la autopsia realizada por la Oficina Forense de la ciudad.

