Se suicida en la cárcel el multimillonario estadounidense Jeffrey Epstein, acusado de tráfico sexual de menores

El multimillonario estadounidense Jeffrey Epstein se ha suicidado en prisión. Esta mañana fue trasladado a un hospital de Manhattan. Estaba acusado de tráfico sexual de menores y abuso sexual a niñas.
Epstein, de 66 años, estaba acusado de tráfico sexual de menores por la Fiscalía del distrito sur de Manhattan, que alega que creó una red para abusar de decenas de niñas en su mansión de Nueva York, así como en otra situada en Florida, hace más de una década.
Los cargos se anunciaron más de una década después de que Epstein se declarara culpable de los cargos estatales de prostitución en Florida.
(Habrá ampliación)
