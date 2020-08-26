madrid
Los Técnicos del Ministerio de Hacienda (Gestha) han recomendado este miércoles a los trabajadores afectados por un expediente de regulación temporal de empleo (ERTE) que soliciten al Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE) que retenga el IRPF o a sus propias empresas que realicen un ajuste y apliquen una mayor retención para evitar "sustos" en la próxima declaración de la renta.
Gestha explica que las personas acogidas a un ERTE tendrán este año dos pagadores: su empresa y el SEPE, por lo que la obligatoriedad para hacer la declaración se reduce desde los 22.000 a los 14.000 euros anuales. "Dada la escasa o nula retención aplicada a las prestaciones públicas (del ERTE), la carga tributaria se trasladará a la declaración de la renta de 2020", avisa.
Por eso, los técnicos de Hacienda aconsejan a los afectados pedir al SEPE, pagador de la prestación del ERTE, que retenga el IRPF o a la empresa que haga ajustes en la retención.
De esta manera, precisan, el pago sería el mismo, pero cuanto mayor sea la retención mensual, menor será el posible impacto que tendrá el cobro de la prestación del ERTE en la próxima declaración de la renta.
En todo caso, el resultado de la misma variará en función de las circunstancias de cada trabajador y el cobro de los ERTE afectará fundamentalmente a quienes tienen unas percepciones mayores.
