España 672.000 personas en lista de espera para ser operadas, la mayor cifra desde el año 2003

La media de espera alcanza ya los 115 días y el 15,8% de los afectados lleva más de seis meses aguardando su intervención quirúrgica, según los datos Ministerio de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social.

Desde que Sanidad aprueba un fármaco hasta que los hospitales los facilitan pasa una media de entre 5 y 17 meses, según un estudio. EFE

La gran lista de espera hace que muchos pacientes tengan que esperar una media de 115 días para ser atendidos./ EFE

Un total de 671.494 pacientes estaban en lista de espera a finales de junio para ser operados en la sanidad pública, lo que supone la cifra más alta desde 2003 -primer año del que hay datos en la web del Ministerio de Sanidad-, y hace que tengan que aguardar una media de 115 días para poder ser intervenidos.

Del número de personas a la espera de ser intervenidas, el 15,8 % (106.096) llevaban más de seis meses aguardando a ser operados, según los datos del Sistema de Información sobre Listas de Espera en el Sistema Nacional de Salud (SNS) que ha publicado este viernes el Ministerio de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social.

