El número de fallecidos no deja de crecer y vuelve a alcanzar el máximo diario de muertes. Este miércoles se han sumado 864 muertes más, alcanzado la trágica cifra de 9.053 fallecidos por coronavirus. El número de contagios también supera la barrera de los 100.000 y hasta 5.872 personas han precisado UCI.
Sin embargo, detrás de las cifras hay esperanza: la curva sigue reduciéndose. La tendencia se estabiliza y este miércoles la tasa de crecimiento baja hasta el 8%. Hace una semana, el 25 de marzo, la tasa se situaba en el 20% lo que apunta un importante y continuado descenso. Y este martes se situaba en el 10%. El número de altas hospitalarias también es positivo: 22.647.
"Seguimos en la fase de estabilización si estudiamos la evolución de los contagios. Y si solo analizamos los casos hospitalizados (los que no ayudan a conocer mejor la evolución de la pandemia y la efectividad de las medidas) el porcentaje es todavía menor. Pero seguimos muy pendientes de los pacientes ingresados en UCI", ha explicado María José Sierra, jefa del Área del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias y sustituta de Fernando Simón en las ruedas de prensa.
Además, Sierra ha recordado que la cifra de fallecidos e ingresados en UCI muestran lo que ha pasado realmente hace unas dos semanas por el retraso de notificaciones. Por esto que sigamos viendo cifras tan trágicas pese a que se ha ido avanzando en medidas cada vez más restrictivas como la paralización de toda actividad económica que no sea esencial, clave para evitar el colapso de las UCI.
