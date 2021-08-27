Estás leyendo: España roza el 70% de vacunados contra la covid con pauta completa

España roza el 70% de vacunados contra la covid con pauta completa

Casi 32,5 millones de personas, el 68% de la población, ha sido vacunada contra el coronavirus en nuestro país, tal como afirmó esta viernes el ministerio de Sanidad.

Una adolescente recibe la primera dosis de la vacuna Pfizer en el punto de vacunación de Xátiva. Jorge Gil / Europa Press

Las comunidades autónomas han administrado hasta este viernes un total de 65.035.990 dosis de las vacunas contra la COVID-19 de Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca y Janssen, 321.489 de ellas en las últimas 24 horas. Esto representa el 90,6 por ciento de las distribuidas, que ascienden a 71.807.342 unidades.

Además, un total de 32.459.380 personas han recibido ya la pauta completa, 219.598 más que ayer. Esto supone el 68,4% de la población española. Un total de 36.237.517 personas han recibido al menos una dosis, el 76,4% de los españoles.

Los datos indican que en ese periodo se han entregado en España 49.767.927 dosis de Pfizer, con 45.576.188 administradas; 9.516.480 correspondientes a Moderna, con 7.807.171 ya inoculadas; 9.874.600 de AstraZeneca, con 9.723.594 inyectadas; y 2.648.335 de Janssen, con las que se ha vacunado a 1.929.037 personas.

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha facilitado esta información en el informe de actividad del proceso de vacunación frente al Covid-19 en base a datos recogidos entre el 27 de diciembre de 2020, día en el que comenzaron las vacunaciones, y el 26 de agosto.

