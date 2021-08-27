España roza el 70% de vacunados contra la covid con pauta completa

madrid
Las comunidades autónomas han administrado hasta este viernes un total de 65.035.990 dosis de las vacunas contra la COVID-19 de Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca y Janssen, 321.489 de ellas en las últimas 24 horas. Esto representa el 90,6 por ciento de las distribuidas, que ascienden a 71.807.342 unidades.
Además, un total de 32.459.380 personas han recibido ya la pauta completa, 219.598 más que ayer. Esto supone el 68,4% de la población española. Un total de 36.237.517 personas han recibido al menos una dosis, el 76,4% de los españoles.
Los datos indican que en ese periodo se han entregado en España 49.767.927 dosis de Pfizer, con 45.576.188 administradas; 9.516.480 correspondientes a Moderna, con 7.807.171 ya inoculadas; 9.874.600 de AstraZeneca, con 9.723.594 inyectadas; y 2.648.335 de Janssen, con las que se ha vacunado a 1.929.037 personas.
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha facilitado esta información en el informe de actividad del proceso de vacunación frente al Covid-19 en base a datos recogidos entre el 27 de diciembre de 2020, día en el que comenzaron las vacunaciones, y el 26 de agosto.
