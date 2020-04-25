Estás leyendo: España sufre un ligero repunte en el número de fallecidos diarios: 378 víctimas mortales

Público
Público

España sufre un ligero repunte en el número de fallecidos diarios: 378 víctimas mortales

Los nuevos contagios confirmados por PCR ascienden a 2.944. Es la segunda jornada consecutiva en la que se registran más nuevos curados que casos positivos de coronavirus.

Operarios trabajan en la desinfección con ozono de una residencia. EFE/Mariscal/Archivo
Operarios trabajan en la desinfección con ozono de una residencia. EFE/Mariscal/Archivo

madrid

Actualizado:

público

Ligero repunte en las cifras de fallecidos y contagios. El Ministerio ha registrado 378 nuevas víctimas mortales en España en la últimas 24 horas tras contabilizar 367 muertes este viernes. Mientras que los contagios confirmados por PCR son 2.944, lo que eleva el total de personas con test positivo (incluyendo PCR y test de anticuerpo) a 223.759.

Estos datos suponen que pasemos por dos jornadas consecutivas bajando de la barrera de las 400 muertes y de los 3.000 contagios por día, las cifras que se habían estabilizado hasta el viernes. Sin embargo, en los contagios ha habido una modificación a la hora de contabilizar los datos que explica el descenso. Sanidad ahora sólo contabiliza como nuevos confirmados los casos detectados por PCR, separando de esta cifra los positivos que se detectan por test rápidos. 

Además, el registro informa de 3.353 altas, lo que supone que 95.708 personas curadas durante toda la pandemia. También es la segunda jornada consecutiva en la que la cifra de nuevos curados es más alta que la cifra de nuevos contagios.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú