Primer pasaporte con género 'x' en Estados Unidos 

madridActualizado:
El Gobierno de Estados Unidos ha emitido el primer pasaporte con género 'x', una alternativa para las personas que no se reconocen exclusivamente como hombre o mujer. Se espera que a principios de 2022 la opción esté plenamente disponible. Otros países como Argentina ya cuentan con esta posibilidad desde julio.
Esta innovación supone un gran hito para la comunidad LGTBI en EEUU. Se estima que hay entre 1,2 millones y cuatro millones de estadounidenses que se identifican como no binarios o intersexuales, según datos del William Institute en la Universidad de Los angeles (UCLA).
El Departamento de Estado ha confirmado en un comunicado la emisión de este primer pasaporte, según ha recogido Europa Press. El secretario de Estado norteamericano, Antony Blinken, ya avanzó en junio que se introducirían nuevas opciones para las personas no binarias o intersexuales, tanto en pasaportes como en los documentos consulares.
Cuando esté plenamente disponible, cualquier solicitante podrá elegir esta opción y en ningún caso se requerirá un certificado médico.
