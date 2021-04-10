MadridActualizado:
Los días 13 y 14 de abril tendrá lugar el juicio a una acusada de agresión y abuso sexual, detención ilegal, explotación laboral y trata de seres humanos en Vigo, según informa La Voz de Galicia. La Fiscalía solicita 37 años de prisión para la mujer implicada por abusar de siete mujeres migrantes entre marzo y octubre de 2019. La quinta sección de la Audiencia de Pontevedra celebrará el juicio la próxima semana.
La información salió a la luz después de que una de ellas escapara y contara a las autoridades que la acusada buscaba satisfacer sus deseos sexuales y los de su novio. Todo ello, argumentando que en un principio la pareja ofrecía trabajo doméstico a las migrantes latinoamericanas, lo que ayudaría a regular su situación en el país.
El modus operandi pasaba por atraer a las mujeres, aprovechando su situación de vulnerabilidad, a través de un anuncio en Internet para hacerles creer que trabajarían como empleadas del hogar por 900 euros mensuales. Sin embargo, la pareja las acosaba y las obligaba a trabajar y comer en tanga o desnudas. Incluso llegaron a agredir a una de ellas. El novio de la acusada murió tras lanzarse por la ventana durante el registro que las autoridades hicieron en su domicilio.
Las víctimas son procedentes de Guatemala, Colombia y Nicaragua.
