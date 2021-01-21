"Acaba de estallar nuestra casa. Estoy atrapado en el quinto piso. Recen por mí". Son las palabras que se oyen el vídeo que grabó uno de los sacerdotes de la Virgen de la Paloma, Matías, que se encontraba en el edificio en el que tuvo lugar la explosión de este miércoles en la Calle Toledo de Madrid.

"Acaba de estallar nuestra casa por la tubería del gas y estoy atrapado en el quinto piso. Hay un incendio. No puedo bajar. Reza por mí, es que no sé si me van a poder rescatar de aquí. Ha estallado nuestra casa", explica el sacerdote en el vídeo que grabó para pedir auxilio.

El hombre finalmente fue rescatado por los servicios de Emergencias. "Veíamos a Matías desde la ventana, primero dando vueltas y después sentado, con las sotanas al descubierto en el piso de abajo. Qué mal rato hemos pasado hasta que lo han bajado. Le mando un abrazo y que se recupere pronto", señaló una vecina en Twitter.



La explosión, que se produjo minutos antes de las 15.00 horas, deja 11 heridos leves y cuatro víctimas mortales. La deflagración ha destrozado varias plantas la parroquia de la Paloma y tuvo lugar cuando un operario, que ha fallecido, revisaba la caldera del edificio.

