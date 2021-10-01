Estás leyendo: Expulsado un agente de seguridad por la presunta agresión a una mujer en la estación de Sants de Barcelona

Expulsado un agente de seguridad por la presunta agresión a una mujer en la estación de Sants de Barcelona

Se podría tratar de un caso de transfobia ya que el agente le gritaba a la mujer "Cállese señor" mientras ésta se encontraba en el suelo.

1/10/2021 Estación Sants
Estación de Sants de Barcelona. David Zorrakino / Europa Press

barcelona

La empresa privada encargada de la seguridad de la estación de Sants de Barcelona ha expulsado del servicio a un agente por presuntamente agredir a una mujer, según han explicado fuentes de Renfe.

Los hechos ocurrieron en torno a las 11 horas de este pasado jueves en el vestíbulo de la estación, después de que un grupo de agentes de seguridad redujeran a una mujer por presuntamente "dar un golpe a un operador de cámara de televisión y ponerse un poco agresiva".

Tras reducir a la mujer, uno de los trabajadores presuntamente le ha propinado varios golpes y una patada mientras estaba tumbada en el suelo.

La empresa de seguridad ha expulsado al agente y le ha abierto un expediente informativo

Desde Renfe, han avisado a la empresa de seguridad, que ha abierto un expediente informativo y han requerido la expulsión de este trabajador.

"No toleraremos este tipo de actitudes", han manifestado las mismas fuentes, que han lamentado este incidente.

Se podría tratar de un caso de transfobia ya que el agente le gritaba "Cállese señor" mientras la mujer estaba en el suelo. Así lo ha señalado el concejal de Derechos de Ciudadanía y Participación del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Marc Serra.

Serra asegura que "activamos protocolo", por lo que se investigará si se trata de una agresión tranfóbica. 

