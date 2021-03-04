La factura del Hospital Isabel Zendal de Madrid: 153 millones de euros

madridActualizado:
La Comunidad de Madrid invirtió 153 millones de euros en 2020 en la edificación y puesta en marcha del Hospital de Emergencias Enfermera Isabel Zendal, dedicado exclusivamente al coronavirus, según el consejero madrileño de Hacienda y Función Pública, Javier Fernández-Lasquetty.
El consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, dijo en la inauguración del hospital, el 1 de diciembre, que su coste rondaba los cien millones de euros, el doble de lo previsto, pero no dio una cifra concreta.
Este jueves, el consejero de Hacienda y Función Pública ha aportado el dato en una comparecencia, a petición propia, en el Pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid para informar sobre la ejecución del gasto del Fondo Covid-19, asignado por el Gobierno de la nación a la región.
De los 153 millones de euros, 131,9 correspondieron a obras de construcción, 4,3 millones al proyecto arquitectónico y la dirección técnica, 9 millones al equipamiento médico y 7,8 a otros suministros médicos.
Actualmente, este centro cuenta con dos pabellones abiertos, 528 camas disponibles, 38 puestos de UCI y 96 unidades de cuidados respiratorios intermedios, atendidas por 1.314 profesionales sanitarios, ha precisado en una nota el Gobierno regional.
Desde primeros de diciembre, ha atendido a 2.538 pacientes, de los que 2.253 ya han sido dados de alta.
