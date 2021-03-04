Estás leyendo: La factura del Hospital Isabel Zendal de Madrid: 153 millones de euros

Público
Público
pandemia

La factura del Hospital Isabel Zendal de Madrid: 153 millones de euros

El consejero de Sanidad, Ruiz Escudero, ya adelantó en la inauguración del hospital que su coste doblaba el presupuesto.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en una visita al Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal.
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en una visita al Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

La Comunidad de Madrid invirtió 153 millones de euros en 2020 en la edificación y puesta en marcha del Hospital de Emergencias Enfermera Isabel Zendal, dedicado exclusivamente al coronavirus, según el consejero madrileño de Hacienda y Función Pública, Javier Fernández-Lasquetty.

El consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, dijo en la inauguración del hospital, el 1 de diciembre, que su coste rondaba los cien millones de euros, el doble de lo previsto, pero no dio una cifra concreta.

Este jueves, el consejero de Hacienda y Función Pública ha aportado el dato en una comparecencia, a petición propia, en el Pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid para informar sobre la ejecución del gasto del Fondo Covid-19, asignado por el Gobierno de la nación a la región.

De los 153 millones de euros, 131,9 correspondieron a obras de construcción, 4,3 millones al proyecto arquitectónico y la dirección técnica, 9 millones al equipamiento médico y 7,8 a otros suministros médicos.

Actualmente, este centro cuenta con dos pabellones abiertos, 528 camas disponibles, 38 puestos de UCI y 96 unidades de cuidados respiratorios intermedios, atendidas por 1.314 profesionales sanitarios, ha precisado en una nota el Gobierno regional.

Desde primeros de diciembre, ha atendido a 2.538 pacientes, de los que 2.253 ya han sido dados de alta. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público