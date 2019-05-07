Público
Fallece un bebé prematuro en Girona afectado por una infección bacteriana

Se trata de la bacteria "Klebsiella pneumoniae", la misma que causó la muerte en abril de dos niños. Además, otros dos bebés prematuros más permanecen ingresados en el hospital gerundense al haberle detectado también  el germen.

El Hospital Vall d'Hebron. EFE

Un bebé prematuro nacido a las 24 semanas de gestación con un peso de 600 gramos y que estaba ingresado en el hospital Doctor Trueta de Girona falleció el pasado domingo debido a una infección de la bacteria "Klebsiella pneumoniae", la misma que causó la muerte en abril de otros dos bebés en el hospital Vall d'Hebron de Barcelona.

Según ha informado este martes el Departamento de Salud de la Generalitat, actualmente otros dos bebés prematuros permanecen ingresados en el hospital gerundense al haberle detectado también la presencia de la bacteria, si bien no han enfermado.

