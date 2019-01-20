Público
Fallece a los 84 años Lolo Rico, la directora de 'La Bola de Cristal'

Lolo Rico considera que la pequeña pantalla no es 'justa' porque no ofrece todo lo que podría dar. Gabriel pecot

Lolo Rico

La periodista María Dolores Rico Oliver, conocida profesionalmente como Lolo Rico, ha fallecido esta noche de un paro cardíaco en San Sebastián, según ha informado RTVE.

Rico fue creadora y directora del programa infantil 'La bola de cristal', que se emitía los sábados por la mañana durante los años 80. El programa, que finalizó su emisión en 1988, contaba con varias secciones orientadas para diversas franjas de edad.

El cuerpo de Lolo Rico ha sido trasladado al tanatorio de Recalde, en San Sebastián.

(Habrá ampliación)

