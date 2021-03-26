Santa cruz de tenerifeActualizado:
Una patera con más de 50 migrantes a bordo ha volcado en la mañana de este viernes cuando se realizaba un rescate en aguas al sur del Porís de Abona, en Tenerife, y tras el naufragio, hay al menos tres fallecidos y se busca a personas desparecidas, informan fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo y el 112 a Europa Press.
El aviso inicial lo dio el buque pesquero Fanny que pasadas las 08.30 horas divisó una embarcación "muy cargada" de personas a unas 2,7 millas del faro del Porís de Abona, en Arico, por lo que se activó a la Salvamar Alpheratz para las labores de rescate.
El pesquero se encargó se hacer las tareas de remolque de la patera, que se había quedado sin combustible, y su primera intención fue llevarlo al muelle del Porís, donde el viento y la marejada desaconsejaron realizar el desembarco.
En la operación, varios migrantes cayeron al agua y finalmente, el pesquero, con siete migrantes, atracó en el muelle del Porís, con una mujer embarazada, trasladada en helicóptero al hospital, y otros cuatro afectados con hipotermia de carácter leve -más los dos fallecidos, en este caso mujeres-.
La Salvamar Alpheratz, con otros 37, se ha desviado hacia el puerto de Los Cristianos, en Arona, con 30 hombres, cuatro menores, una mujer y un bebé, más otra persona fallecida.
Ante la posibilidad de que haya desaparecidos en el mar, se ha organizado un dispositivo de rescate con dos helicópteros del Gobierno de Canarias, uno de la Guardia Civil, el Helimer y dos embarcaciones de Salvamento Marítimo.
