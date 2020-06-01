Estás leyendo: La Audiencia Nacional admite a trámite el recurso del PP contra la orden que regula el final del curso escolar

Final del curso escolar La Audiencia Nacional admite a trámite el recurso del PP contra la orden que regula el final del curso escolar

La orden, publicada en el BOE el 24 de abril, dejaba en manos de las comunidades autónomas los criterios de promoción de curso y titulación. 

Isabel Celaá
La ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, comparece en la comisión del ramo en el Congreso de los Diputados. (Ballesteros | EFE)

madrid

Público

La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo de la Audiencia Nacional ha admitido a trámite el recurso que el PP presentó hace dos semanas contra la orden del Gobierno que regula el final de este curso escolar, según adelanta el diario ABC.

La orden, publicada en el BOE el 24 de abril, dejaba en manos de las comunidades autónomas los criterios de promoción de curso y titulación. El PP se mostró en contra desde el principio. 

En el escrito de la Audiencia Nacional, al que ha tenido acceso ABC, se otorga un plazo de veinte días al Ministerio de Educación y Formación Profesional "para que remita todos los expedientes existentes sobre este asunto. El recurso será tramitado mediante el procedimiento ordinario".

El Partido Popular recurrió la orden ministerial porque, asegura, crea un agravio entre comunidades autónomas por "conculcar la Ley Orgánica de Educación al establecer la promoción como norma general" y "vaciar de contenido a través de un reglamento un precepto legal que desarrolla un derecho fundamental". El PP opina, además, que la orden ministerial "viola el artículo 6 de la Ley Orgánica que regula los estados de alarma, excepción y sitio".

Dos días después de presentar el recurso, el 20 de mayo, la Sala rechazó suspender la orden, algo solicitado por el PP como medida cautelarísima. De hecho, el tribunal remarcó que el recurso se presentó casi un mes después de que la orden se publicara en el BOE.

