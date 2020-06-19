La Fiscalía de Almería pide reabrir la causa por la muerte de un menor en el centro de Oria

almería
La Fiscalía de Almería ha solicitado que se reabra la investigación judicial sobre la muerte del joven de 18 años Iliass T. en el centro de internamiento de menores infractores Tierras de Oria y ha interesado al juzgado que ordene de manera cautelar que se suspenda la aplicación del protocolo de medidas de contención que regula las sujeciones mecánicas en el centro.
El escrito, fechado este jueves y hecho público por la Fiscalía Superior de Andalucía, pide que se estime el recurso de apelación contra el sobreseimiento provisional de la familia del fallecido ya que considera que concurren las condiciones legales "para imputar el resultado de la muerte a las personas que a sabiendas de los riesgos inherentes a su decisión, y pese a haber sido advertidos expresamente, aprobaron y dispusieron la aplicación del protocolo de contención mecánica".
