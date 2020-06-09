Estás leyendo: Un vídeo revela que el joven que murió en el centro de menores de Almería no opuso resistencia

Un vídeo revela que el joven que murió en el centro de menores de Almería no opuso resistencia

Pese a que el joven está totalmente inmovilizado, los cinco guardias de seguridad presionan su cuerpo colocándose encima de Ilyas T., ante la mirada de un responsable del centro.

El centro de menores 'Tierras de Oria' de Almería - EUROPA PRESS
El centro de menores 'Tierras de Oria' de Almería - EUROPA PRESS

La grabación de la cámara de seguridad del centro de menores Tierras de Oria de Almería muestra cómo murió Ilyas T. durante una contención, de 18 años y de origen marroquí, en julio del año pasado. En las imágenes reveladas por El País se puede ver cómo cinco guardias de seguridad reducen al joven, que no opone ninguna resistencia, ante la atenta mirada de un responsable del centro.

En las imágenes publicadas, que suman 13 minutos, se observa que cómo llevan a Ilyas T. a una habitación esposado, lo colocan boca abajo en la cama y lo atan a ella. Pese a que el joven está totalmente inmovilizado, los cinco guardias de seguridad presionan su cuerpo colocándose encima de él. (Aquí puedes ver el vídeo). 

Incluso, uno de los guardias presiona la espalda de Ilyas con su rodilla cuando es maniatado. El pasado mes de enero se archivó el caso, pero su familia ha recurrido.

A finales de julio de 2019, el vicepresidente de la Junta, Juan Marín, quiso desvincularse sobre las llamadas contenciones mecánicas en los centros de menores. "Hemos elevado todos los requerimientos que ha hecho el juez de Purchena que lleva el caso para averiguar qué ha sucedido. Hay que esperar a que se conozcan los resultados de autopsia y saber cuál ha sido la causa de la muerte", aseguró entonces Marín. El Consejo de Europa y el Defensor del Pueblo pusieron en cuestión el protocolo de contención del centro. 

